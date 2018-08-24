Englefield 10k back tomorrow

HUNDREDS of runners will gather at Englefield as the annual 10k race returns on Sunday.

Now in it’s eighth year, the multi-terrain race takes runners around the grounds of the Englefield Estate.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Reading Abbey and Tadley Runners, with permission of the Benyon family, all proceeds go to charity.

Runners’ registration fees will be donated to the charity Autism Berkshire.

The event will use electronic chip timing for the first time due to increasing numbers attending.

There is a 3km race for under-15s and other runners, games for children, refreshments from Cafe2U, ice cream and massages available.

Rotary Club of Reading Abbey president Sue Roberts said: “We are really excited to be holding the eighth annual run and raising money for Autism Berkshire.

“It’s an incredible charity we are supporting, making a real difference to people living with autism.”

The race starts at 11am.

Registration is £16 and can be completed at www.englefieldrun.info or alternatively, runners can register on the day for £20.

For more about Reading Abbey Rotary Club, email secretary@readingabbeyrc.org.uk