Holy cow! Look what's walking down the road

IT’S not every day that you look out of your window to see a cow strolling down the street.

However, that was exactly what many Greenham residents witnessed on Sunday evening, including Advertiser photographer Phil Cannings.

The fugitive was spotted moo-ving around Kempton Close after two days on the run.

The 16-month-old heifer, who does not have a name, escaped from Greenham’s St Mary’s Church on Saturday when her owner, Chris Austin, was loading a herd onto a truck.

Mr Austin said: “She was with a group we were loading up.

“She broke away from the group and got into the woods near St Mary’s.

“We left the rest of the herd in the field hoping she would come back to them, but she didn’t.

“We had to move the others and kept looking through the woods for her, but couldn’t find her.

“Then I got a text from my father-in-law who asked about a cow reported in Westwood, and was it mine.

“With the kind help of my wife and some of the neighbours we caught her just before 11pm on Sunday.”

Mr Austin added: “Maybe after this she will get a name like Houdini.”

When asked about her adventure, Mr Austin said: “She had some nice lawn grass and she may have left some free fertiliser, but no one will complain about that.”