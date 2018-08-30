Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Howzat! Aldermaston and Wasing Show returns

Cricket-theme for 76th annual show

Howzat! Aldermaston and Wasing Show returns

ALDERMASTON and Wasing will be fielding its 76th annual show on Saturday – with a cricket theme this year. 

The produce show, with events, crafts and refreshments, returns to the Old Mill, Aldermaston, with 107 competitions throughout the day, including the popular best-dressed duck contest. 

A range of events will be held, from archery and egg throwing to ferrets and falcons.

Children’s activities include a bouncy castle, Punch and Judy show, games and races.  

There will also be classic cars and a craft tent.

A major raffle prize is a cricket bat crafted from locally-grown willow, donated by John Surridge.

The show runs from 2pm.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Dealer with jetset lifestyle must repay drugs cash

Dealer with jetset lifestyle must repay drugs cash

Ginsters to open its first UK pasty shop in Newbury

Ginsters to open its first UK pasty shop in Newbury

New retailer would 'further intensify the challenge' to Newbury town centre

New retailer would 'further intensify the challenge' to Newbury town centre

Bayer proposal unpopular with Newbury Town Council

Bayer proposal unpopular with Newbury Town Council

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33