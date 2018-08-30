Howzat! Aldermaston and Wasing Show returns

ALDERMASTON and Wasing will be fielding its 76th annual show on Saturday – with a cricket theme this year.

The produce show, with events, crafts and refreshments, returns to the Old Mill, Aldermaston, with 107 competitions throughout the day, including the popular best-dressed duck contest.

A range of events will be held, from archery and egg throwing to ferrets and falcons.

Children’s activities include a bouncy castle, Punch and Judy show, games and races.

There will also be classic cars and a craft tent.

A major raffle prize is a cricket bat crafted from locally-grown willow, donated by John Surridge.

The show runs from 2pm.