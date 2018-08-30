Football fundraiser for ‘smiley’ Marley

A HUNGERFORD family are aiming to help their “happy smiley” daughter take her next steps in life at a football fundraiser on Sunday.

Marley Clough-Culliford was born with spastic diplegic cerebral palsy.

The condition means that the two-year-old’s hips are dislocating and she can’t sit, crawl or walk independently.

Despite Marley’s disability, her mother Nicki said that it did not define her.

She said: “She’s the life and soul of everything around her.

“She’s an energetic, happy, smiley and very social little girl.

“She loves to sing, she loves drawing, things like that.”

Her family are raising money for an Innowalk, which will assist, guide and help Marley with her movement and stimulate gross motor function and reduce the need for future surgery.

Marley loved the machine after trying it out and her physiotherapist believes the device will help her.

The family are holding a fundraising fun day at Kintbury Football Club from 1pm on Sunday.

Southampton striker Charlie Austin is expected to return to the ground, where he played between 2006 and 2007, for a penalty shootout for the cause.

The footballer is Marley’s godmother’s cousin.

The day will also feature a knockout rounders tournament, face painting, a barbecue, cake stall, raffle and tombola along with many other activities.

The family has raised £6,110 of their £13,180 target so far and donations can be made at https://uk.gofundme.com/lets-get-marley-moving