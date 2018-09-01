Hungerford Hub is back!

THE Hungerford Hub will be officially declared open on Saturday – and everyone is invited.

The event takes place in the library building in Church Street at 3pm and, instead of a ribbon being cut, a cake will be shared.

There will be live music by a local harpist and the launch of the ‘sponsor a brick’ initiative aimed at getting residents personally involved in the venture.

In February 2016, the Newbury Weekly News reported how the community was galvanised by the potential loss of the library facility.

An online petition to save it attracted more than 500 signatures and the Friends of Hungerford Library (FoHL) campaign group was formed.

The building is now owned by Hungerford Town Council and town mayor Helen Simpson said: “We’re all hugely excited. We’re also a bit nervous and hope it will be a success after all the hard work.

“The building is already being used by various clubs, the registrar and Citizens Advice, but we hope to stage art exhibitions and so on.

“We hope it will become a hive of creativity with gardening workshops, sewing and knitting classes and such.

“The young lady who will be playing the harp at the opening has already expressed an interest in using it for lessons.”

She added: “It will change and grow according to the community’s needs, but the main thing is, we want it to be busy and used by different age groups.”

For the immediate future the Hungerford Hub will be open when the library is open as follows: Tuesday: 9.30am to 5pm; Wednesday: 9.30am to 4pm; Friday: 9.30am to 7pm; and Saturday: 10am to 12.30pm

If you would like to know more about Hungerford Hub or the Friends of Hungerford Library, or inquire about hiring the space and facilities in Hungerford Hub, call 07512 076150 or email info@hungerfordhub.com

The Hub will be supported by a team of volunteers and if you would like to become a trustee or a member of the team, the same contact details apply.