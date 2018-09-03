Newbury Real Ale Festival 2018

THE hugely popular Newbury Real Ale Festival is just over a week away.

This year’s event, which is expected to attract crowds of around 5,000, will be held on Saturday, September 8, in Northcroft Fields.

Organisers say there will be around 140 different ales, 100 ciders and a number of other options available on the day.

The theme this year is Celtic Connections, so expect to sample a wide range of unusual ales, alongside popular favourites.

There will be a diverse range of food options at the festival, including kebabs, chips, burgers, wraps and sausages from Newbury-based Ghassan’s.

A hog roast will be provide by Graham and Charlie Plank, of Schofields Farm, Bucklebury.

Organisers are promising a more diverse musical line-up than in previous years, with the likes of Hells Bells, Ricky and the Gamblers, Los Dos Gringos and Torn off Strips all booked.

Budding singers can try their hand at an open mic session and the winner will get to perform on the main stage. The music will be on from noon.

A host of local companies and organisations, including the Newbury Weekly News, are sponsoring the festival.

Advance tickets can be bought for £10, which includes a free glass and three drink tokens.

Tickets are also available on the door for the same price, but only include a glass and two tokens.

To buy your ticket, visit https://www.newburyrealale.co.uk/pages/tickets.php

The Newbury Real Ale Festival started in 2003 and has grown in popularity over the past 15 years.

This year, it is being organised by Media Fusion, Newbury and Thatcham Hockey Club and IPC Windows.