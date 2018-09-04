Roc 10K is a solid success

THE £13,354.96 raised from this year’s Newbury Roc 10k race has been split between two organisations.

The two race sponsors, Newbury-based IT company Roc Technologies and The Good Exchange stepped in to fill the void left by Bayer, which ended its 10-year association with the event when it left Newbury for Reading’s Green Park last year.

The two presented cheques to race organiser Newbury Athletics Club and local charity PALS last week.

The inaugural Roc 10k took place in May and saw 900 runners take part, as well as record participation in the children’s categories.

Roc Technologies chief executive Matt Franklin said: “It was an honour to support such a key event in Newbury and help raise money for such important local causes.

“Roc is based in the heart of the town centre, our colleagues are part of the local community, and therefore it seemed fitting to be involved.

“My highlight of the day was seeing the participation of the children from PALS in the 5-11 race, and the joy on their faces as they took part in the event shows why this race is so important.

“It opens up participation, but also raises funds for some amazing groups such as PALS.

“The event was a huge success and we look forward to supporting it again next year and bringing some new ideas that will increase participation and also raise money for good causes.”

Chief operating officer of The Good Exchange Ed Gairdner said: “The Good Exchange’s online matching platform has been designed to help local charities and good causes to use digital technologies to raise money faster and more effectively.

“Our support of the Roc Newbury 10K has demonstrated the power of using the platform to support fundraising through local events, where associated charitable organisations work together to promote and run a community-based activity and then benefit from the proceeds.”

Newbury Athletics Club chairman Bob Broadbridge said: “The 10K is always a popular event in Newbury, and it’s great to see so many of the local community getting involved year after year.

“It’s been great working with Roc and The Good Exchange and we’re now looking forward to organising next years’ event.”