More homes planned for former Thatcham depot

PLANS have been submitted to build more homes on the site of the former Pound Lane depot in Thatcham.

Developer Persimmon Homes won permission to build 47 homes on the former recycling site in 2016.

It has now applied to raise the number of homes to 61 by reconfiguring the site to provide 41 dwellings, with 20 built on the remainder of the site.

Documents submitted with the application say the changes will “make more efficient and effective use of the site and deliver additional much-needed housing.”

Furthermore, the amended scheme also “proposes a greater provision of smaller houses targeted at first-time buyers to respond to the housing need in West Berkshire”.

Flats will be built in the north-eastern and north-western corners and a higher amount of “smaller first-time buyer” two-and three-bedroom homes will be included.

The developer has reduced the number of garages across the site to reflect the findings of housing market preferences, and 73 car parking and 81 bike spaces are included.

Travel data submitted with the plans add that additional vehicle movements on the site will have no material affect on highway capacity.

The increased number of homes will also include a higher amount of affordable homes in the scheme, up from 14 to 18.

Persimmon said that the principle of development was acceptable as homes have already been built on “the unpleasant and unsightly industrial estate”.

Pre-application advice from West Berkshire Council for the amended scheme has confirmed that there would be no objection in principle to the increased number of homes.

To view and comment on the plans enter 18/01715/FULEXT into West Berkshire Council’s planning website.