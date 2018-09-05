Drivers who fail eye tests will have licences revoked

DRIVERS in the Thames Valley and Hampshire could have their licence revoked if they fail an on-the-spot eye test during September.

Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police will be conducting the tests to tackle the increasing number of casualties caused by defective eyesight.

Road safety sergeant for Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police, Rob Heard, said: “All of us require good vision to drive safely on our roads – not being able to see a hazard or react to a situation quickly enough can have catastrophic consequences.

“The legal limit is being able to read a number plate at 20 metres – around five car lengths – however, this is a minimum requirement and a regular eyesight test with an optician is a must if we are going to be safe on the road.

“Since 2013, the police have a new procedure – Cassie’s Law – to fast-track notification to the DVLA should they find someone who cannot read a number plate at 20m in daylight conditions.

“Offending motorists will within an hour have their licence revoked and face prosecution.

“During September, we will be carrying out 20m number plate checks at every opportunity and those who fail will have their licences revoked.

“I hope we do not find anyone and everyone makes sure they are safe to read the road ahead.”

Today we have been in Winchester carrying out road side eyesight tests. 90 drivers all passed with flying colours including this gentleman. Unfortunately one driver could only just read the number plate at 13.1m, legal limit is 20m. His licence was instantly revoked by DVLA #1656 pic.twitter.com/zlRD2ivJX5 — Hants Roads Policing (@HantsPolRoads) September 5, 2018

The checks are part of a campaign with speed awareness group Brake and Vision Express to encourage the public to take driver vision seriously.

The campaign is calling for eyesight testing to be made compulsory before a driving test and each time a driver renews their photocard licence.

An estimated 1.5m UK licence holders have never had an eye test and crashes involving a driver with defective eyesight are thought to cause 2,900 casualties every year on the UK’s roads.

Cassie’s Law was introduced in 2013 following the death of 16-year-old Cassie McCord, who was killed by an elderly driver who police had told not to drive.

The test must be conducted in good daylight with glasses or corrective lenses (if required).