Inspirational pupil's date with royalty at awards ceremony

AN inspirational Mary Hare School pupil met Prince Harry and his wife Meghan when he picked up an award for his positivity and determination.

Eleven-year-old Jamie Jobson, who is profoundly deaf and has been seriously-ill since birth, collected the Inspirational Child award in the 2018 WellChild Awards ceremony at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel on Tuesday.

Jamie spent the first 18 months of his life critically-ill in hospital and had to return for months at a time over the next 10 years.

Despite doctors concerns about his survival and quality of life, Jamie’s positive attitude pulled him through, exceeding expectations at every stage.

Following successful surgery, Jamie is now able to manage his condition at home and is learning how to feed himself through a tube into his stomach.

The youngster was nominated for the award by his mother Thandi Jobson, who said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “So lovely. Very genuine and really interested in Jamie”.

“They laughed about the fact Jamie wasn’t happy he hadn’t got his orange hair spray and Megan commented on it when he was on stage, as we took a detour to fix the hair issue before the meal and awards,” she joked.

“It was utterly amazing and breathtaking. We never could have dreamt of anything so magical.

“Jamie has been through so much in his short life and it’s just wonderful to have it recognised at how amazingly he’s coped and got on with enjoying life to the full.

“I’m beyond proud of how much he’s achieved and feel privileged to be his mum.”

Jamie recently started at Mary Hare School for deaf children in Newbury and, after receiving cochlear implants, he has continued to thrive, learning to sign in record time and astounding everyone he meets.

He took part in the Parallel London 1k Super Sensory Run in his walker, to raise money for charity, and is now in training for another fundraising event next year.

WellChild is a national charity for seriously-ill children and the awards, in association with GlaxoSmithKline, celebrate the courage of children coping with serious illnesses or complex conditions and honour the dedication of professionals who go the extra mile to help sick children and their families.

Jamie was picked from hundreds of nominations from across the country for the ceremony, which is attended by a host of celebrity supporters.