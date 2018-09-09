Charity applies to install CCTV at Old Bluecoat School

PLANS to protect one of Thatcham’s oldest buildings from vandalism have been submitted.

Windows on the Grade I-listed Old Bluecoat School have been smashed on several occasions, costing the Thatcham [Old Bluecoat School] charity around £200 each time.

Now the charity has applied to install a pair of CCTV cameras under the north-facing eaves and steel mesh grilles on the windows.

It said that the measures would “help to ensure that the building remains in the best possible condition and that the charity’s limited funds are not expended on repairing damage caused by vandalism, as is the case at present.

“This will help to ensure that one of the oldest buildings in Thatcham is preserved for future generations.”

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News after the first wave of vandalism, the charity’s chairman Clive Williams said it was unfortunate that the trust was considering the deterrent.

Mr Williams said that the windows were strong so “it takes some doing” to break them, adding: “It’s very annoying.

“We think it’s one or two malcontented youths who, for whatever reason, see this as a way of getting back at society; but I don’t know, I’m not a psychologist.

“One time we had a Pilates group in there when it happened and it was rather frightening for them.”

The building dates back to the 14th-century when it was a chapel dedicated to St Thomas.