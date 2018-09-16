Thatcham bowling alley set for facelift after buyout

THE bowling alley in Thatcham is set for a complete refurbishment after being purchased by a local company.

BDZ Investments has acquired the MFA Bowl and softplay business at the Newbury Leisure Centre in Lower Way with immediate effect.

The Newbury-based holding company, which celebrated 35 years of trading this year, wants to offer one of the best bowling and gaming experiences in the UK when the centre re-opens under the new name of Lakeside Superbowl on Friday, October 19.

CEO of BDZ Bob Rae said: “The Lakeside Superbowl venue has almost been a heritage site in the town for all of us who have brought up children in and around Newbury.

“We would like to remodel and enhance the facility for the current generation.

“We want to refurbish all the bowling and soft-play facilities and hopefully install a new sensory area to help autistic children.

“We will be enhancing all the gaming facilities to the latest offerings, including VR system games.

“We will also utilise the extensive function room facilities for both live music and as a party venue.”

The BDZ group, based in Oxford House, is a holding company with interests in 15 different businesses, including Hogan Music and Academy (a registered children’s charity), and local restaurants Arigato and Wau.

BDZ said that the refurbished centre will include sushi and Malaysian food, as well as pizzas and burgers.

Staff recruitment, site modification, landscaping and rebranding by BDZ’s creative agency Boomerang Creative, are already underway and the company said it was looking forward to the re-launch with great anticipation.