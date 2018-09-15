Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

It’s official: Hungerford Hub is open for business

Friends group celebrate keeping facility open 

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

It’s official: Hungerford Hub is open for business

THE High Sheriff of Berkshire, Graham Barker and his wife, Joanna, attended a party to celebrate the launch of the Hungerford Hub on Saturday.

They were welcomed, along with residents, by town mayor Helen Simpson, who cut a celebratory cake and said: “It gives me huge pleasure to see you here today at the launch of this exciting new community project.

“It’s been two-and-a-half years since five determined residents – of which I was one – formed the Friends of Hungerford Library (FoHL).

“This followed an announcement by West Berkshire Council of its intention to close our beloved library.

“We have evolved and grown quite a bit since then. The Hub will flourish under the stewardship of FoHL – it will no longer be closed, with lights off, unused most of the week. We intend to see this building buzzing... a hive of activity.”

She added: “We want the community to use the Hub whether they borrow books or not. We’ve already organised a range of workshops and events for the whole community.

“These can be as diverse as your imagination allows... arts, crafts, music and training – these are just some of the
potential uses. This is your community Hub – massive congratulations to everyone involved.”

For more information, visit www.hungerfordhub.com 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

“We shall miss her smile and laugh and our world will be a quieter place without her”

“We shall miss her smile and laugh and our world will be a quieter place without her”

Cannabis use played a part in man's death

Cannabis use played a part in man's death

Royal County of Berkshire Show returns this weekend

Royal County of Berkshire Show returns this weekend

Police want to trace criminal damage suspect

Police want to trace criminal damage suspect

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33