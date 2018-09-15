It’s official: Hungerford Hub is open for business

THE High Sheriff of Berkshire, Graham Barker and his wife, Joanna, attended a party to celebrate the launch of the Hungerford Hub on Saturday.

They were welcomed, along with residents, by town mayor Helen Simpson, who cut a celebratory cake and said: “It gives me huge pleasure to see you here today at the launch of this exciting new community project.

“It’s been two-and-a-half years since five determined residents – of which I was one – formed the Friends of Hungerford Library (FoHL).

“This followed an announcement by West Berkshire Council of its intention to close our beloved library.

“We have evolved and grown quite a bit since then. The Hub will flourish under the stewardship of FoHL – it will no longer be closed, with lights off, unused most of the week. We intend to see this building buzzing... a hive of activity.”

She added: “We want the community to use the Hub whether they borrow books or not. We’ve already organised a range of workshops and events for the whole community.

“These can be as diverse as your imagination allows... arts, crafts, music and training – these are just some of the

potential uses. This is your community Hub – massive congratulations to everyone involved.”

For more information, visit www.hungerfordhub.com