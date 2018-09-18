Jail sentence for prolific shoplifter

A DISTRICT judge ran out of patience with a prolific shoplifter whose antisocial behaviour has driven his family to seek a restraining order.

And his sinister threats against the family of a local police officer were taken seriously after he was seen lurking near their home, the court was told last Thursday.

The 27-year-old, who was recently living at Parsons Close, Newbury, committed a whole new range of offences, including smearing his own faeces around a police cell and stealing a pub table and chairs, despite having a suspended sentence hanging over him.

Jorden Paul Davis had previously harassed his parents and grandparents so badly they needed a restraining order to protect them.

Even so, Reading magistrates heard, he breached it.

Mr Davis initially denied causing damage to a police cell with his own waste; denied harassing a police officer identified only as Pc Bone and stealing an outdoor table and three chairs worth £500 from The Two Watermills pub in Monks Lane, Newbury, all between July 26 and August 17.

He initially refused to come into the dock from the cells, because of a bad leg.

Mr Davis subsequently changed his mind, went into the dock and changed his pleas to guilty on all the above offences.

He also admitted breaching a restraining order designed to protect his elderly grandparents in Remembrance Road, Newbury, shoplifting hundreds of pounds- worth of Games Of Thrones DVDs and breaching a suspended prison sentence order for causing criminal damage to a woman’s car at the Two Saints hostel in Newbury, all in July and August.

Chris White, prosecuting, outlined the details of the above offences then told the court how Mr Davis had threatened Pc Bone’s family.

He said: “The defendant told the officer: ‘You’d better make sure your woman and children are away when I come for you – I know where you live. Watch out for your children.’

“Pc Bone has seen Mr Davis in the area near his home, several times, so he believes the defendant does know where his family lives and was worried.”

Steve Molloy, defending, said his client had mental health issues but was unable to receive effective treatment because of his continual alcohol and drug abuse.

He said members of the public had tipped off police that he had broken the restraining order imposed to protect his own grandparents from him and added: “He had been sofa-surfing or sleeping rough. He knows a custodial sentence is inevitable.

“I would merely ask you to keep it as short as possible.”

District judge Davinder Lacchar imposed a 20-week prison sentence, half of which Mr Davis will serve locked up and the remainder in the community on licence.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £500 compensation to the pub company for the theft of the garden furniture, £100 compensation to the car owner and £240 to Tesco for the DVDs, none of which were recovered.