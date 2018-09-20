Reading Buses take over local services

BUS services in Newbury and Thatcham are running under new ownership following Reading Buses acquisition of Newbury & District’s operation.

Reading Buses said the acquisition of Newbury & District, which has been operating since 1932, fits its current expansion.

Interim chief executive officer at Reading Buses Tony Pettitt said: “We have been looking at ways of strengthening and expanding our network and after the recent success with our Green Line and Thames Valley services to the east of Reading we realised we had a great opportunity on our own doorstep.

“We will be sorting out all the details and ensuring there is a smooth transition so that customers will see no disruption to their services.

“Initially, Newbury & District will be running exactly as at present, while in the future we may look at merging some routes and harmonising branding.”

The two operators, which jointly employ more than 600 staff locally, have worked successfully together for many years on delivering the jet black 1 route between Reading and Newbury.

The new development also follows Reading Buses’ successful operation of the Kennections network under contract to West Berkshire Council since September 2016.

Outgoing managing director of Newbury & District Simon Weaver said: “Reading Buses has evolved into a multi-award winning business synonymous with style and innovation.

“We are delighted that our customers and staff will be in such safe hands.”