Young Emily’s a ‘litter ninja’

'Young people can make a difference'

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas

fiona.tomas@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886639

A NINE-year-old girl – dubbed a ‘litter ninja’ – has successfully lobbied Newbury Town Council to install a new bin in a bid to help clean up her local area.

Emily Curtis, from Newport Road, Newbury, has been collecting rubbish in the area in her free time for a number of months.

The Falkland Primary School pupil embarked on her litter-picking venture after realising there weren’t enough bins to take all the rubbish.

Miss Curtis contacted her local councillor, Tony Stretton, (Con, Clay Hill) for a new litter bin to be installed at River Walk, Newbury.

As a result, the town council has refurbished an existing bin and installed it for the public to use.

Miss Curtis was even presented with a new litter picker by the mayor of Newbury, Margo Payne, at the unveiling of the new bin, which took place recently.

Miss Curtis said: “The litter in the river and around the pathways was really upsetting, so I decided I needed to do something to help.”

The youngster has even set up a Facebook page called ‘The Litter Revolution with Litter Ninja’ to encourage her friends at school and others to keep their local area tidy. 

Mr Stretton said: “It is a reminder to everyone that councillors represent all residents, no matter how old they are, and Emily has demonstrated that young people can make a difference and get things done by contacting their local councillor.”

Newbury Town Council leader Adrian Edwards (Con, Falkland) said: “Emily must be commended for her hard work clearing litter at River Walk.

“She is a credit to young people and can teach us grown-ups a thing or two about community spirit.

“I would personally like to say a huge thank you to Emily for all her hard work.”

