Are you the one for Bertie?

BERTIE is a sweet seven-year-old Beagle cross with mesmerising eyes who is looking for his fur-ever home.

His main joys include toys of all varieties – with a good game of tuggy being a firm favourite. He adores treats and loves to show off his tricks for a tasty reward.

Bertie loves a stroll, where he can investigate the hedges and enjoy the view, followed by snuggling in a comfy bed.

Dogs Trust Newbury Rehoming Centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “He is an easy-going boy who enjoys the quiet life. Nothing beats a peaceful evening snoozing away in bed watching the telly after a day of strolling around with you – and when he’s ready he even takes himself off to bed for the night

“Bertie is looking for a calm home where he can have time to settle in and make himself at home and would thrive with patient owners who can go slowly and gently with him as he builds up his relationship with you.

“This clever boy has good basic training, but would happily learn more for tasty treats, and he would enjoy ongoing training in the home to help build up a bond with you.

“While he can be a little shy to start with, it doesn’t take him long to start to build a friendship.

“Once settled in the home, Bertie could be left for a few hours. He is happy when left with his toys and something fun to do.

“Bertie would like to be the only pet in the home, but wouldn’t mind having calm doggy friends on walks.

“He enjoys saying hello and having gentle interactions and play.

“He could live with children aged 14 years and over who are happy to give him time to settle in.”

If you think Bertie sounds like the one for you, contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk