New fire station approved for Theale

A NEW 24/7 fire station offering greater protection to villages in the east of the district has been given the green light.

The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) has received planning permission for a new tri-service community fire station in Wigmore Lane, Theale, south of the A340 roundabout.

The station also includes space for the police and ambulance services, community facilities, offices and support accommodation and training facilities, including a training tower.

The fire service said the primary factor in selecting the site was operational effectiveness.

In a statement, RBFRS said: “The identified site would not only provide improved cover to West Berkshire, but, more specifically, the local communities of Calcot, Thatcham, Pangbourne and Theale, along with improved response times to the key M4/A4 corridor.”

The new station will replace the one in Dee Road, Tilehurst.

Pangbourne Fire Station will also close.

Closing the station at Pangbourne was one option in bridging a £2.4m financial gap, along with RBFRS adapting to increasing residential development in the Theale and Calcot area.

West Berkshire Council said that the development would meet an identified need in an appropriate location.

The station will be served by two access points, with the main entrance off Wigmore Lane providing access for staff, visitors and returning emergency vehicles.

The second access will feed directly on to the roundabout between the A4 and A340 and be used by emergency vehicles responding to call outs.

The council did note that the new station could generate noise pollution to nearby residents.

The proposal includes training activities limited to between 7am and 9pm and would be a maximum of six hours a week.

A bund or fence is also proposed to mitigate noise from training activities.

Theale’s district councillor Alan Macro (Lib Dem) said that villagers were in favour of the new station as incidents in the east of the district could be dealt with quicker.

RBFRS is now working through the various planning conditions set by the council before work begins on remediation work and negotiations to purchase the site.