Weekend weather forecast

Chillier than of late, but a sunny Saturday

OUR Indian summer may be over, but Saturday looks set to be a sunny one in Newbury.

According to the Met Office, today (Friday) will be mainly cloudy with some sunny spells from lunchtime onwards. We are due for a very sunny end to the day from around 5pm onwards. The maximum temperature is set to be 16ºC.

Tomorrow (Saturday) will be the best of the weekend with bright sunny skies from lunchtime onwards. The maximum temperature is again predicted to be 16ºC.

Sunday will be cloudy with very little sun. It will be colder, with a maximum temperature of 15ºC.

Enjoy your weekend!

