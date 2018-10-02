Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Charity shop boss jailed for £26,000 theft

Newbury woman siphoned off cash from Dogs Trust

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Charity shop boss jailed for £26,000 theft

A MANAGER at The Dogs Trust shop in Newbury has been jailed for cheating the charity out of more than £26,000.

There were gasps and sobbing in the public gallery at Reading Crown Court on Friday, September 28, as a judge told 43-year-old mother of two Donna Louise Richardson that she would be going straight from the dock to a prison cell. 

Richardson, who was living at Kersey Crescent, Speen, siphoned off the cash from donations and sales at the Northbrook Street shop over a six-month period and was only caught due to an internal audit.

Police who raided her home found huge wads of cash stuffed into a collection of handbags.

At the Crown court sentencing hearing Alan Blake, prosecuting, said the store would be running at a loss for the next two years thanks to Richardson’s criminality.

For the full report of the sentencing, see this week's Newbury Weekly News. 

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • Louise

    Louise

    02/10/2018 - 09:09

    For once, an appropriate sentence, especially as the do gooders never see a reason to lock females up.

    Reply

First steps towards new showroom in Thatcham

First steps towards new showroom in Thatcham

Tadley man 'made of strong stuff' died from industrial disease

Former government watchdog CEO took own life ahead of fraud trial

Jail for referee who molested boys over 20-year period

Jail for referee who molested boys over 20-year period

Pippa Middleton helps raise funds for Newbury school

Pippa Middleton helps raise funds for Newbury school

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33