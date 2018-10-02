Charity shop boss jailed for £26,000 theft

West Berkshire pub awarded Michelin star
A MANAGER at The Dogs Trust shop in Newbury has been jailed for cheating the charity out of more than £26,000.
There were gasps and sobbing in the public gallery at Reading Crown Court on Friday, September 28, as a judge told 43-year-old mother of two Donna Louise Richardson that she would be going straight from the dock to a prison cell.
Richardson, who was living at Kersey Crescent, Speen, siphoned off the cash from donations and sales at the Northbrook Street shop over a six-month period and was only caught due to an internal audit.
Police who raided her home found huge wads of cash stuffed into a collection of handbags.
At the Crown court sentencing hearing Alan Blake, prosecuting, said the store would be running at a loss for the next two years thanks to Richardson’s criminality.
Louise
02/10/2018 - 09:09
For once, an appropriate sentence, especially as the do gooders never see a reason to lock females up.
Reply