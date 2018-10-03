Empty shops are worst blight on town, says survey

EMPTY shops – not housing development, lack of parking or antisocial behaviour – is the issue that most concerns Hungerfordians.

That’s according to a survey conducted by the town council’s Hungerford 2036 project team.

More than 500 residents returned the questionnaire, which was distributed in July, and a whopping 483 of respondents cited ‘too many empty shops’ as their main worry.

Second was ‘traffic blights Hungerford’ (402 respondents), while third was insufficient car parking (340 respondents).

The questionnaire did not distinguish between empty shops and empty High Street banks, although a straw poll conducted by the Newbury Weekly News this week suggested the latter was a major element of the perceived problem, along with the lack of “affordable children’s clothing”.

Barclays closed its doors this month, as high street banks increasingly encourage clients to use online facilities instead, thus saving overheads and staff costs. The closure followed that of the High Street’s NatWest branch at the end of May.

In March, High Street store Kaleidoscope closed after almost a decade in business and owner Helen Evans warned at the time: “A lot of businesses in the town are struggling, especially some of the independent ones.

“It’s such a pity because Hungerford is a lovely town, but it’s extremely quiet now.

“Something drastic needs to happen for the town before it dies.”

She said this week: “I do believe it’s damaging for the town to see so many empty shops.

“People I’ve spoken to agree.

“It would be a start to have somewhere that sells affordable clothing for the school mums.

“At the moment they go to places like Newbury, where Tesco has a school clothing range.”

Even back in 2015, the problem of High Street store closures and falling footfall was acknowledged.

District councillor Paul Hewer (Con, Hungerford) said at the time: “Hungerford is not alone – people increasingly shop online.

“At least we have the antiques trade as a unique selling feature.

“But we need innovative ideas and different small shops and business.”

n DO you agree that empty shops are the biggest blight on the town? If not, what is your main concern? Send your comments to john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk or call (01635) 564528.