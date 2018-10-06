Widow's emotional plea as 'symbols of love' taken from car

A CROWDFUNDING page has raised more than £900 to offer as a reward for a widow’s stolen rings to be returned.

Bethan Clayton, 38, from Hemswell Cliff, Lincolnshire, had her bag stolen from her car, which had her engagement ring and both her and her late husband’s wedding rings inside, in Old Burghclere last Tuesday.

Mrs Clayton said: “I wore them on a chain around my neck, but this had broken on Sunday whilst I was away from home, so I had put them in my purse for safe keeping.

“My husband passed away on July 11 this year after a long battle with brain cancer and so these rings hold an especially special place in my heart.”

Garry Clayton was 36 when he died, four years after he had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

The couple met at university in Lincolnshire and, after being together for seven years, married in 2007.

Mrs Clayton said: “Garry was such a good man and a great husband.

“Having both the ring he gave me when I promised to marry him and the rings we exchanged on our wedding day hanging on a chain next to my heart has helped me feel close and connected to him every day since he died.”

Mrs Clayton was on her way home after visiting friends in the area and decided to stop to take the dogs for a walk.

She parked her Vauxhall Astra van on a byway just off the A34 in Old Burghclere on Tuesday, September 25 at around 3pm, for half an hour.

Mrs Clayton’s sister Ceri Whitham said: “My sister has been through such a traumatic time already that having these precious rings stolen has been devastating to her.”

Mrs Clayton’s friend Karen Fenna-Jones started the crowdfunding page to help raise money to offer as a reward for the return of the three rings.

Ms Whitham said: “The support from family, friends, and even complete strangers has been so comforting to her, but we all just hope that someone will come forward to reunite her with the rings.

“She just doesn’t deserve this heartache.”

Mrs Clayton said: “I miss him so much and the loss of these rings has magnified that pain in a way I can’t put into words.

“He was my love, my life and my inspiration, and, whilst these rings are only objects to anyone else, to me they are a symbol of our lives together and the love that I will always have for him in my heart.”

The engagement ring is white gold with a single diamond.

The band goes from the top of the diamond on one side and the bottom on the other side.

The yellow gold wedding ring was shaped so the engagement ring sat perfectly above it.

Mr Clayton’s ring is a plain gold band with a slightly curved surface and has a little nick out of it.

Hampshire Constabulary have asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting 44180362365.