Thatcham fireworks to make a comeback

Schools team up to provide public display

45-1712E Fireworks Pangbourne PS

THATCHAM’S firework display will return after a three-year absence.

The display has been reignited following the teaming up of two schools. Parents, teachers and friends of Francis Baily and Kennet schools will host the event on Friday, November 9, and hope to make it an annual fixture.  

Gates will open at 6.30pm, with the display starting at 7.30pm.

Refreshments will be available and Kennet Radio will be compering and providing music.

Advance tickets are available from Sweet Imagination in the Kingsland Centre, the Co-op in Station Road, the London Road petrol station and both school reception areas.

Tickets cost £5 each or £15 for a family of four, while children under four-years-old can enter for free accompanied by an adult.

Thatcham’s last public fireworks display was held in 2014. 

