Thatcham company raises £5,000 in memory of colleague

Staff at PHABRIX complete 550km ride

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

STAFF from a Thatcham-based company have raised more than £5,000 following a gruelling 550km bike ride in memory of a colleague.

Colleagues from broadcast technology specialist PHABRIX completed the ride in aid of two organisations close to the firm’s heart – specialist UK blood cancer charity Bloodwise and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

The team raised money in memory of Simon Carter, who died earlier this year following his fight against blood cancer.

Mr Carter was a keen cyclist, ran a code club at St Martin’s Primary School, East Woodhay, and was a Community First Responder for the South Central Ambulance Service.

PHABRIX senior design engineer David Bleakley came up with the  idea of cycling from the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam (where the team had attended an event) to the company’s headquarters in Enterprise Way.

Cycling more than 550km over four days, the team battled a 30mph headwind along the Dutch, Belgian and French coastline.

On arriving home in Thatcham, managing director Phillip Adams said: “Simon’s infectious smile, passion for electronics, and kind, generous nature have been greatly missed around the office.  

“Although the ride was tough, both physically and mentally, I’m extremely proud of the positivity and enthusiasm within the team and delighted that we’ve managed to raise so much money for two such worthy causes.”

The team has raised more than £5,600 so far, with PHABRIX committed to doubling the final total.

To donate, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/cyclingforsimon 

