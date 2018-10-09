Step up for good causes this weekend

PEOPLE are being encouraged to step up, get their running shoes on and raise money for local charities this weekend.

Step Up 4 Good is taking place at Greenham Common on Sunday.

More than 700 people have so far registered for the event, which is organised by the Greenham Trust.

The popular annual race features a 10k and family running event.

Three events are available for running enthusiasts; a mini mile for younger children and families at 10.30am; a 5k fun run for older children and families at 11am; and a 10k race for runners aged 15 and over at 11.10am.

Official recorded chip timing is set up for every competitor and the first three male and female runners in the 5k and 10k races will receive a prize.

All finishers will receive a race medal and the winners in each race will get a trophy.

The race headquarters will be set up at Greenham Business Park and the course will follow marked routes around Greenham Common.

There will be a range of fitness vendors and local business stalls, as well as refreshment stands at the race village.

Those interested in ‘stepping up’ to register are encouraged to do so now before all spaces are filled and registration closes on Friday.

For any non-runners, there are volunteer opportunities available.

For more information, visit www.stepup4good.co.uk