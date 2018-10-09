Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Detailed plans for 400-home scheme near Vodafone HQ being drawn up

New primary school included in first wave of development

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Detailed plans for 400-home scheme near Vodafone HQ being drawn up

DETAILED plans to build 401 homes near to Vodafone’s world headquarters in Donnington are being drawn up.

Developer Commercial Estates Group (CEG) won permission to build the homes to the north and west of Vodafone HQ on appeal in March last year.

West Berkshire Council withdrew all its objections to the scheme during a planning inquiry, despite residents saying it would destroy the beautiful Donnington valley, cause traffic mayhem and increase the risk of flooding.

A year-and-a-half later and detailed plans are being lodged for the first wave of the development, which includes a new primary school off Love Lane. 

Jon Allen from CEG said: “Barratt and David Wilson Homes is preparing a Reserved Matters (detailed) planning application for the first phase of the development. This will include the land for the school being made available to the county council.”

A reserved matters application covers the appearance, height and density of buildings on a site, as well as road layouts. 

North Newbury was mooted as an alternative to the 2,000-home development at Sandleford, but was rejected by the council.

Mr Allen continued: “The development includes funds to improve the bus service and Robin Hood roundabout.

"It will bring forward homes for families, first-time buyers and the elderly, alongside education and transport improvements, extensive green space, parks, orchards and allotments.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police officer guilty of gross misconduct over 'use of force'

Police officer guilty of gross misconduct over 'use of force'

Empty Bayer office application approved

District council approves Strawberry Hill flats

Van and bicycles stolen during five-day crime spree in Newbury

police

Widow's emotional plea as 'symbols of love' taken from car

Widow's emotional plea as 'symbols of love' taken from car

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33