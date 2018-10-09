Detailed plans for 400-home scheme near Vodafone HQ being drawn up

DETAILED plans to build 401 homes near to Vodafone’s world headquarters in Donnington are being drawn up.

Developer Commercial Estates Group (CEG) won permission to build the homes to the north and west of Vodafone HQ on appeal in March last year.

West Berkshire Council withdrew all its objections to the scheme during a planning inquiry, despite residents saying it would destroy the beautiful Donnington valley, cause traffic mayhem and increase the risk of flooding.

A year-and-a-half later and detailed plans are being lodged for the first wave of the development, which includes a new primary school off Love Lane.

Jon Allen from CEG said: “Barratt and David Wilson Homes is preparing a Reserved Matters (detailed) planning application for the first phase of the development. This will include the land for the school being made available to the county council.”

A reserved matters application covers the appearance, height and density of buildings on a site, as well as road layouts.

North Newbury was mooted as an alternative to the 2,000-home development at Sandleford, but was rejected by the council.

Mr Allen continued: “The development includes funds to improve the bus service and Robin Hood roundabout.

"It will bring forward homes for families, first-time buyers and the elderly, alongside education and transport improvements, extensive green space, parks, orchards and allotments.”