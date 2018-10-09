Youth was caught with knife in skate park

A BOY who was caught with a kitchen knife at the skate park in Hungerford had travelled from his home near Newbury.

The 15-year-old had been due to appear before a youth court hearing at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 19.

The boy, who lives in a village near Newbury and can not be identified for legal reasons, was facing a charge of possessing a blue kitchen knife at the skate park in Bulpit Lane on an unspecified date.

However, the court was told that the charge had been withdrawn because the boy had been given a police caution instead.

This newspaper recently reported how Hungerford Town Council was warned the skate park had become a magnet for antisocial behaviour.

As a result, police have suggested removing the shelter to deter youths from congregating there at night.

At this month’s full meeting of Hungerford Town Council, councillors were given a report which referred to “a number of recent incidents at the skate park, including an arson attack”.

The meeting heard the neighbourhood police team has also requested that the town council place signs advising of an upper age limit of 14 and opening times of 8am to 8pm.

Last October, a schoolboy had a knife pulled on him at the skate park when he was caught in a showdown between rival gangs.