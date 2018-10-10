Drink-driver caught in Tesco car park

A MOTORIST was caught behind the wheel in the car park at Tesco, Hungerford, having drunk almost four times the legal limit.

Andreas Moore appeared in the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 17.

The 43-year-old, currently of no fixed address, admitted driving a Renault Mégane after drinking more than the legal limit on Friday, September 14.

Tests showed 139mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Mr Moore was made subject to a 12-month community order, with 240 hours unpaid community work.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £85.

Finally, Mr Moore, who was legally represented at the hearing, was banned from driving for 32 months.