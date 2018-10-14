Dick Lovett Hungerford is "leaving town"

BMW dealer Dick Lovett Hungerford is leaving the town.

At this month’s full meeting of Hungerford Town Council, district councillor Paul Hewer (Con, Hungerford) said: “They’re moving to Newbury, lock, stock and barrel.

“It will have quite a negative impact on footfall in the town.

“The shops will miss the footfall from people taking cars in for a service and then spending time in town.”

Chairman of the council’s tourism and economy committee Martin Crane said: “That’s 50 employees that will be moving, presumably. I understand that the decision to move was the result of pressure from BMW.”

Other councillors expressed concern over the future of the site of The Sun Inn, in nearby Charnham Street.

Licensees Don and Sue Law retired recently and the car dealership bought the property from brewery giant Greene King.

The meeting heard that the site was now principally used as a car park for the dealership.

The chairwoman of the town council’s environment and planning committee, Carolann Farrell, said Dick Lovett Hungerford management had made repeated promises to speak to her about plans for the site, but had still not fulfilled them.

Mr Hewer said: “I’m not sure what’s happening there, but I’m pretty sure it won’t be opening as a pub again.”

Councillor John Downe said: “If it’s now being used as a car park, does that not constitute a change of use? It used to be a licensed premises.”

He added that there were price labels on some of the cars, but Mr Hewer said: “I’m pretty sure they’ll say it’s just for parking the cars.”

Mrs Farrell said she had reported the possible unauthorised change of use to West Berkshire Council enforcement officers.

Dick Lovett Hungerford has declined to comment on the issue.

The company is planning to open a BMW and Mini showroom on land between Benham Hill and Turnpike Road on the edge of Thatcham.

A planning application is yet to be submitted.