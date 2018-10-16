Latest road closures around the district

Unforeseen problems with the base material in Market Place means that the town centre road closure will remain in place for a few weeks longer.

The engineer in charge of the project said that after excavating the final two areas near Bear Lane issues were discovered, which now means the entire sub-standard base material within that section has to be removed.

He added that an extension has been granted until November 9, but it is hoped the work will be completed ahead of that date.

The footpaths listed below will be closed at their railway crossings from tomorrow (October 17) until October 31, so testing can be carried out on the overhead power cables of the railway which will be live from tomorrow.

Thatcham 15/2 (Nature Discovery Centre) - Diversion via Lower Way, Thatcham 32 to Bulls Lock and the canal towpath.

Woolhampton 10/3 (Wickham Knights crossing) - Diversion A4, Brimpton Road and canal towpath.

Sulhamstead 2/1 (Wigmore Lane) - Diversion via canal towpath, Sulhamstead Hill and A4.

Holybrook 4/1 (Linear Park) - Diversion via the canal towpath, Reading Road and the A4.

There are a number of other paths that cross the railway and, although these are not designated as public rights of way, for safety reasons all foot crossings between Newbury and the Reading boundary will be closed during this time.

Blandy’s Lane in Upper Basildon will be closed between Park Wall Lane and Mead Lane between 8am and 5pm tomorrow (Wednesday, October 17).

This is to allow carriageway repairs to be completed safely. Traffic will be diverted via Bethesda St, Aldworth Road and Darby Lane.

Thatcham, Colthrop and Midgham Level Crossings will all be closed day and night from 11pm on Saturday, October 20, until around 4am on Monday, October 22.

This is to allow for the safe testing and commissioning of electrical equipment that has been installed at these locations.

Diversions will be in place for each closure and can be found at the links below -

www.roadworks.org/ThatchamLC

www.roadworks.org/ColthropLC

www.roadworks.org/MidghamLC

Ashampstead Road, Bradfield, will be closed from October 20 until October 29 to allow Gigaclear to carry out excavation and reinstatement works in order to install fibre networks.

Residential access will be maintained and a signed diversion will be in place.

Oxford Road, Newbury, will be closed southbound, from Saturday, October 20 until Sunday, October 28, from the A4 Western Avenue to Pelican Lane.

Traffic for the town centre will be diverted along the A4 to Old Bath Road, or the Robin Hood roundabout.

Access to Waitrose will be from the town centre end only.

These works have been timed to take advantage of the school half term and replace the earlier one way scheme on Old Bath Road that was not successful.

Common Lane, Brightwalton, will be closed from October 20 until October 28, between the unnamed road from A338 Wantage Road, to Common Lane and Butts Furlong.

A diversion will be in place along Common Lane and Honest Bottom.

Residential access will be maintained throughout.

Wasing Lane, Aldermaston will be closed from 8am on Saturday, October 20 until 5pm on Monday, October 29 to allow Thames Water to carry out a new service feed.

The closure will be in place between the junction of Dolphin Close, and the Junction of the A340 (The Street/Station Road), but residential access will be maintained.

A signed diversion will be in place and will direct traffic across Midgham level crossing. However, during the weekend of October 20/21 the level crossing will be closed so all traffic will be diverted via Brimpton Road during that time.

The northern section of Boundary Road, Newbury, will be closed from Sunday, October 21 until Thursday, October 25.

This is the one way section between Mill Lane and Hambridge Road.

The closure is so SGN can carry out gas main works in the vicinity of the Hambridge Road junction.

To allow access for businesses and residents the one way restriction on the closed section will be lifted and some parking may be suspended.

A diversion will be in place along Bone Lane and Hambridge Road.

School Road, Chieveley will be closed on Monday (October 22) until Friday (October 26) while Thames Water complete a new service connection.

The closure will be in place between the junctions of Sowbury Park and Heathfields,

School Road will also be closed from its junction with Wantage Road to 300 yards from this junction, so that patching works can be carried out to the road surface. This will start on October 23 and last for one day.

Residential access will be maintained and a signed diversion will be in place.

Crookham Common Road, Thatcham, will be closed during the day from Monday, October 22 - once the level crossing closures have been lifted – until October 28.

This is to allow connection of a new domestic foul sewer to the mains.

The closure will be in place between the junction of Brimpton Road to the junction of Hyde End Lane and a signed diversion will be in place.

Residential access will be maintained.

Hermitage Road in Cold Ash will be closed between Slanting Hill and Fishers Lane from Monday, October 22, while BT install new cabling and infrastructure.

The closure is expected to last three days and all traffic will be diverted via Tull Way, the A4 and the B4009.

Station Road in Hungerford will be closed overnight at the Level Crossing on Tuesday, October 23, while Network Rail complete the annual level crossing test.

The closure will be in place from approximately 10pm until 5am the following morning. During this time access will be via Everland Road.

Woolhampton Hill will be closed between the A4 and Parkside while BT access their underground structure in order to restore customer service.

The closure will be in place between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Wednesday, October 24.

Traffic will be diverted via Cods Hill and the A4 Bath Road.

Footpath 16/1 in West Ilsley will remain closed for a further six months as it remains unsafe to use. The new closure order was made last week.

You can find out all the up-to--the-minute traffic news on our dedicated Traffic and Travel page.