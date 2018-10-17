No trains to London Paddington this morning

There is no train service between Slough and London Paddington this morning due to damage to overhead power lines.

Passengers are warned that there will be no travel by train to or from London Paddington until at least noon.

Some of the lines are expected to reopen after lunchtime but passengers are advised to find alternative routes into London this morning, such as trains to London Waterloo.

A Great Western Railway spokesman said: "There will be no trains between London Paddington and Reading until at least midday today following overhead wire damage caused by test train being operated by Hitachi in the Ealing area last night. The train was not in passenger service.



"There will be no London commuter services and a reduced long-distance service timetable with trains starting from and terminating at Reading.



"We strongly advise customers to only travel if necessary in the Thames Valley area, and to check carefully before traveling elsewhere as long distance journeys are likely to be affected. Tickets for GWR services today will also be valid for tomorrow, should customers choose to postpone their journey.



"Customers should travel from London Waterloo or London Marylebone instead, with tickets are being accepted on South Western Railway, Chiltern Railways, Virgin Trains, West Midlands Railway and Transport for Wales."