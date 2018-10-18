More train disruption for commuters this evening

A "near normal service" is running to London Paddington this morning, but more disruption could follow later today.

Great Western Railway says the morning rush hour to the capital should function well but commuters may face problems getting home as repairs to damaged cables continue.

Services were cancelled or delayed throughout yesterday (Wednesday) after 500m of overhead power cables were damaged during a new Hitachi train test run.

Three of the four closed lines are running again this morning but Network Rail engineers are still working on one of them.

GWR says work on the line between London Paddington and Ealing Broadway will limit the use of electric trains in this evening's rush hour, causing cancellations and alterations.