New kingpin for Thatcham bowling alley

THATCHAM’s bowling alley will reopen its doors today (Friday) after undergoing a complete refurbishment.

Newbury-based BDZ Holdings purchased the MFA Bowl and softplay business at the Newbury Leisure Centre in Lower Way in September.

Following the acquisition, the site’s original name – Lakeside Superbowl – was reinstated.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to try out the revamped facility when its doors open at 6pm.

Lakeside Superbowl will offer 24 newly-polished lanes of ten pin bowling with new balls and bowling shoes, together with new pool, air hockey tables and arcade machines.

The soft play area for two-to-11-year-olds has been deep-cleaned and rejuvenated to include a sensory room for autistic and disadvantaged children.

The sports bar has also been renewed with a new range of beers and wines with wi-fi points and charging stations.

The alley also boasts a new gin bar called Zacharys, offering upmarket cocktails and wines, which has its own access and will operate as a business in its own right.

A new range of Italian pizzas to complement the range of burgers and sausages will also be available.

The alley’s new menu options will also feature A Taste of Arigato – a range of Japanese and sushi taster dishes and a limited offering from the menu of BDZ’s Newbury-based Japanese restaurant, Arigato.

A function room facility with its own bar for live music events and party hire is another new addition.

BDZ Holdings chief executive Bob Rae said: “When we bought the business, our plan was just to bring it back to a serviceable level and leave the major works until January, however, we ended up with a complete renewal of everything.”