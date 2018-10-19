Extra room for learning at Castle School

THE Castle School in Newbury has celebrated the completion of a new build and refurbishment project that has significantly improved its learning space.

The £864,470 project, funded by West Berkshire Council, has provided three new classrooms to meet a growth in demand for places.

Three rooms within the existing school have also been refurbished and remodelled, providing a quiet room, office and new accessible toilet.

The Castle School, in Donnington, caters for children aged from three to 19 with a variety of complex learning diffi-culties.

Headteacher Jon Hewitt said: “We are delighted by the improvements to our school.

“The right kind of learning space is crucial to the work we do with our pupils.

“Inclusion is at the heart of everything we do and the new spaces have been created with this in mind.”

West Berkshire Council executive member for children, education and young people Lynne Doherty (Con, Northcroft) said: “We are pleased to have been able to support this great new build and refurbishment project for The Castle School.

“Without these additional classrooms, the school would be unable to meet the needs of local pupils who would then have to be placed outside the district.”