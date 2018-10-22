Council overspend as adult social care demands rise

A DECLINE in the number of people parking their cars in Newbury town centre, meaning less revenue, has been identified as one of the reasons behind the district council’s higher than expected expenditure.

West Berkshire Council is anticipating an overspend of £1.9m in month five of this financial year, which has increased by £634,000 from the previous month.

Huge increases in adult social care commissioning are partly behind the hike, costing the council £165,000 this month alone.

The council is taking a range of mitigation measures, with the expectation that these will deliver a reduction of £500,000 – bringing the running total expenditure on adult social care down to £2m, from £2.5m.

It comes as local authorities nationally are facing significant financial challenges relating to the funding of adult social care budgets, including an increasing demand on services and the rising costs of commissioning care.

An overspend of £200,000 in children and family services has also been revealed.

This, according to a council document, is a result of “increased expenditure on childcare lawyers attributable to an increase in complex cases”.

There has also been a £118,000 rise in the amount the council has spent in its transport and countryside department, largely due to pressures in car parking income.

The council has £1.2m in the form of a risk reserve to help plug the increased expenditure, as well as a risk management budget of £768,000.

But members have taken the decision to slow expenditure in the remainder of the current financial year, mainly in response to the adult social care overspend.

It was a move criticised by the council’s opposition leader, Lee Dillon (Lib Dem, Thatcham North), who suggested there was a lack of clarity over what impact the council’s expenditure will have on its wider services.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Dillon said: “In terms of the overspend and slowing down, the council has said it is going to hold posts vacant for longer, but we have not been told what these posts are.

“It’s hard for us to gauge what impact that will have on services.”

Mr Dillon has been vocal in the past in urging the council to use funding from risk reserves, which he believes “become part of the budget” when being relied on year after year.

Citing the adult social care overspend, he also anticipated a reduction in the council’s future financial forecasts, given recent revelations made by the Prime Minister earlier this month.

He added: “At the Conservative Party conference, Theresa May said that austerity is over.

“If it’s over, I hope the council is writing to the Government and asking them to give us more money.”