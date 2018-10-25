A striking start for Lakeside Superbowl

LAKESIDE Superbowl in Thatcham has been a hit since it opened under new ownership last Friday.

Newbury-based company BDZ Holdings purchased the MFA Bowl and softplay business at the Newbury Leisure Centre in Lower Way in September.

Lakeside was opened by Newbury MP Richard Benyon on October 19.

BDZ managing director Bob Rae said: “The weekend was really busy and feedback has so far has been enormously supportive.

“People have been saying that they either remember growing up there or taking their children there and only stopped going because it became so run down from lack of investment and maintenance.”

Mr Rae said every inch of the site had been refurbished in five weeks. All 24 lanes have been stripped and repolished and there are new balls, skittles and bowling shoes.

He said that Lakeside Superbowl would be holding competitions in the future.

A new sensory room has been designed and created within The Jungle softplay area for autistic children and others with special needs.

Lakeside Superbowl includes upmarket art deco-influenced gin/cocktail bar Zacharys for the over 25s.

Two new kitchens offer burgers and sausages, a range of pizzas and ‘A taste of Arigato’ from Mr Rae’s Japanese restaurant in Bridge Street, Newbury.

Mr Rae, whose Newbury-based holding company celebrated 35 years of trading this year, said he took on the site to save it being lost.

He said: “The business had got into serious financial difficulties and we were approached. My first instinct was ‘no, it is not something we are familiar with’ and the job was massive and hugely costly.

“I was sort of talked into it for all the above reasons and otherwise we might have lost the facility for ever.

“I hope that our instincts were right and that Newbury will support the all-new Lakeside and make it a successful business once again.”

Down the line Mr Rae said he would review the business and explore phase two next year, which could “make more use of the lake and possibly develop and use the outside spaces we have recovered for other facilities”.

He said: “There is still a large room inside we have yet to decide how to deploy, possibly even a casino?”