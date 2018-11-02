Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Cyclist hurt in accident on A4 in Thatcham

Woman was treated at the scene

A CYCLIST was treated for injuries following a collision in Thatcham on Monday night.

Emergency services were called to Chapel Street near to the Sainsbury’s Local following reports of a collision between a car and a cyclist at around 5pm.

A police spokesman said that the cyclist, a 58-year-old woman, was treated at the scene for non life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

