Cyclist hurt in accident on A4 in Thatcham
Fri, 02 Nov 2018
A CYCLIST was treated for injuries following a collision in Thatcham on Monday night.
Emergency services were called to Chapel Street near to the Sainsbury’s Local following reports of a collision between a car and a cyclist at around 5pm.
A police spokesman said that the cyclist, a 58-year-old woman, was treated at the scene for non life-threatening or life-changing injuries.
