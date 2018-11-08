Thatcham fireworks display returns tomorrow (Friday)

ORGANISERS of Thatcham’s firework display are hoping the event goes off with a bang tomorrow (Friday).

The parent, teacher associations of Kennet School and Francis Baily Primary School have joined forces to bring the display back following a three-year absence.

Thatcham mayor Jan Cover will officially start proceedings on Friday, November 9.

Organisers said: “We are really glad to be putting something back into the community that has been missing for a while.

“As well as this we are also raising money for both Francis Baily and Kennet schools.”

Gates will open on the school field at 6.30pm, with the 15-minute display set to music starting at 7.30pm.

Refreshments will be available and Kennet Radio will be compering and providing the music.

Tickets are available from Sweet Imagination in the Kingsland Centre, the Co-op in Station Road, the London Road petrol station and both school reception areas.

Tickets cost £5 each or £15 for a family of four, while children under four can enter for free accompanied by an adult.

Cloe Byrne from Francis Baily PTA said: “The PTAs would like to thank West Berks Property Lettings for the board advertising, as well as the Co-op and Sweet Imagination for selling tickets.”

Steve Prout, a presenter at Kennet Radio and PTA member, said: ‘It is really great to be involved in such a worthwhile community event. We wish both schools all the best in what we hope will become an annual event.”