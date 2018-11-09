New bus station in the Wharf to open Sunday, December 2

A DATE has been set for the opening of Newbury’s new bus station.

From Sunday 2 December, buses and National Express coaches will start serving Newbury Wharf, in Wharf Road next to Newbury Library.

The current bus station, in Market Street, will close at the end of Saturday, December 1 to make way for a 232-home development in the spring.

The Market Street development forms a key part of the Newbury Vision 2026 and the construction of the bus station in the Wharf area is nearing completion.

West Berkshire Council has published a leaflet detailing locations of town centre bus stops, as well as several route changes.

Information on bus timetable changes can be found here.

You can follow progress of the scheme on West Berkshire Council’s website, where regular project updates are posted.