Marking the centenary of the Armistice in Thatcham

THATCHAM will commemorate the centenary of the First World War armistice with a special beacon lighting event and concert on Sunday, November 11.

Thatcham Town Council will join in the Battles Over: A Nations Tribute originated by Pageantmaster Bruno Peek, who has been responsible for national celebrations such as the lighting of the Queens 90th Birthday Beacons in 2016.

The community is encouraged to line the streets on Armistice Day as members of the armed forces, the Royal British Legion, local dignitaries and youth groups parade from The Kingsland Centre car park, round the Broadway and up the High Street, where they will form up in the war memorial car park.

The A4 will be closed between Park Lane and the Catholic church from 10.30am until noon, with through traffic being diverted to the north of the town via Tull Way and Floral Way.

Access to the Crown Mead parade of shops will be maintained via Green Lane.

There will be a rolling road closure through the Broadway and High Street during the parade out and upon its return to St Mary’s Church, lasting for approximately 10 minutes each, and drivers are encouraged to use The Moors and Lower Way during those times.

In the evening, the community is invited to gather in St Mary’s churchyard at 6.45pm for the lighting of the gas beacon at 7pm, which will be simultaneous with hundreds of beacons being lit across the country.

St Mary’s Church bells will then ring out in jubilation as people take their seats inside the church for the celebratory concert.

The concert will feature poignant poems and readings, choral performances by St Mary’s Church choir and music from Cold Ash Brass, including a -commissioned piece written for and premiered on the evening.

Seats for the concert are limited due to the size of the church and those wishing to attend are urged to book their free ticket now.

Those attending the concert will receive a commemorative book researched by Dr Nick Young, funded by the Greenham Trust, containing details about all of Thatcham’s servicemen killed in the First World War.

Book a place at the concert at www.thatchamtc.eventbrite.co.uk, by calling Thatcham Town Council on (01635) 863592 or by visiting the town council offices in Brownsfield Road during office hours.

And a ceremony to commemorate Thatcham’s forgotten war dead will be held on Saturday.

Two new plaques will be unveiled on the town war memorial, commemorating the lives of nine serviceman not currently recognised on the monument.

The service will be held at 10.30am on Saturday, November 10, and will also commemorate the lives of those lost in the First World War.

Enquires can be sent to (01635) 868244 clerk@thatchammemorial.plus.com