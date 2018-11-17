Newbury schoolgirl and friends raise £250 for cancer charity

A NEWBURY schoolgirl and her friends have raised more than £250 for Cancer Research UK, after holding a cake sale in their playground.

John Rankin Year 6 pupil Sophie Kuijpers came up with the idea to raise money for her grandfather Frans, who lives in Holland and has been diagnosed with bladder cancer.

The 10-year-old, along with the help of her friends and younger sister Chloe, aged eight, organised the cake sale on Friday, October 19.

An impressive Hallowe’en ‘cauldron cake’ was also raffled off as part of the event.

They raised £252.67 on the day, but also have been given another £21 in donations since the event.

A cheque was presented to the manager of the Cancer Research UK charity shop in Newbury, Ria Murphy, last Monday.

Following the event, the school ran an assembly on what a charity is and how money can be raised for charitable causes.