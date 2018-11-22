Swift Couriers launch 2018 Christmas Toy Appeal

SWIFT Couriers is yet again set to bring a seasonal smile to the faces of hundreds of disadvantaged West Berkshire children after launching its annual Christmas Toy Appeal.

The company, in Hambridge Lane, has been running the appeal since 2006, aimed at providing gifts for children who social services class as being from deprived or financially-challenged backgrounds.

The appeal was launched on Monday at the Community Furniture Project in Bone Lane, where guests included Newbury Weekly News editor Andy Murrill.

The appeal is in aid of children facing a not-so-merry Christmas, due to challenging circumstances, and who in many cases would not otherwise have a Christmas at all.

It is estimated that around £40,000 worth of gifts will be distributed this year to the families who need it most.

However, Swift Logistics group managing director Adrian Smith said: “It’s not about the monetary value, it is about helping people.

“People always think that West Berkshire is an affluent area, but there’s a huge gap here.

“For those families who are struggling, it may not be the main gift they’ll give their children this year, but it can be the difference between being able to give them two gifts or three or four.”

He added: “The support we’ve had over the years has been amazing and very humbling.

“It will make a massive difference to people and I want to say thank you to everyone who has helped.”

Civic leaders and representatives from local groups and schools also attended the launch.

Year 3, 4, 5 and 6 pupils from Parsons Down Junior School came bearing gifts, while Newbury and Thatcham mayors Margo Payne and Jan Cover, went along to show their support.

West Berkshire Council chairman Carol Jackson-Doerge was also present.

Even Santa was there to see what presents he’d have to deliver this year.

Representatives from Mothercare and Stryker also attended.

Training and mentoring officer at the Community Furniture Project Vanessa Miles said: “I just want to say a huge thank you to everybody for their generosity.

“It is humbling.”

Donations can still be made for the cause.

To ensure these children have a happy Christmas, Swift has appealed for the donation of toys and games, suitable for boys and girls, from newborn up to the age of 19.

Toys need to be new (not second-hand) and not wrapped.

Contributors are urged to look out for and take advantage of buy-one-get-one-free and three-for-two offers.

They are also reminded that make-up and toiletries are great presents for teenagers.

Drop-off points include: West Berkshire Council’s Market Street offices, Sainsbury’s Newbury branch, main Tesco stores, Boots in Northbrook Street, Legends Barbers, Camp Hopson, Newbury Building Society branches, Mothercare Newbury and Swift Couriers.

For a full list of locations, and for more information, visit www.swiftcouriers.com