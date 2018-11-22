Farnborough road closure

THE Unnamed Road in Farnborough from B4494 to A338 will be closed for two days for emergency British Telecom repairs.

The road will be closed from 9am to 3pm today (Thursday 22) and tomorrow (Friday 23),

Diversion will be via Brightwalton and Common Lane.

There are traffic lights already in place on the diversion but the closure has been allowed due to the urgency of the works as some BT customers are without a service.

Enquiries should be addressed to BT’s contractors, A plant, on 03700 500792 for the attention of Leo Pulvinenti.

The closure can be viewed on roadworks.org under the following link https://roadworks.org/?tm=111866739