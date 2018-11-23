Christmas bazaar in Speen this weekend

ST Mary’s Church, Speen, is holding its Christmas bazaar this weekend.

The event on Saturday will run from 1pm to 4pm in the church and the adjoining Majendie Hall.

There will be a raffle, which will include a Christmas hamper, turkey voucher, wines, spirits and other festive prizes.

The bazaar raises funds to support and maintain the Speen Majendie Hall community project, as well as the church and its grounds.

Money from the event will also be donated to various community clubs, including St Mary’s Cherubs, Tuesday Club, Rock Choir, Sing for Fun and Kennet Opera.