Plans for additional Thatcham depot homes withdrawn...

PLANS to build extra homes on the site of the former depot in Pound Lane have been withdrawn – for now.

Developer Persimmon Homes won permission to build 47 homes on the former recycling site in 2016.

It had applied to raise the number of homes to 61 by re-configuring the site to provide 41 dwellings, with 20 built on the remainder of the site.

However, the developer has now withdrawn the plans.

Director in charge of Persimmon Homes North London Damian Seddon said: “Following ongoing discussions with the local planning authority, we have addressed comments regarding the initial scheme.

“Within the next few weeks we aim to submit a revised application with a reduced number of homes.”

The amended scheme had proposed “a greater provision of smaller houses targeted at first-time buyers to respond to the housing need in West Berkshire” and a higher number of affordable homes.

Thatcham Town Council had raised no objections to the plans, but West Berkshire Council’s housing department had raised questions over the mix of affordable housing.

The council said there was an over-provision of affordable flats on this site compared with private, with a greater need for affordable houses better suited for families.