Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Plans for additional Thatcham depot homes withdrawn...

... but revised application expected to be submitted

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Plans for additional Thatcham depot homes withdrawn...

PLANS to build extra homes on the site of the former depot in Pound Lane have been withdrawn – for now.

Developer Persimmon Homes won permission to build 47 homes on the former recycling site in 2016. 

It had applied to raise the number of homes to 61 by re-configuring the site to provide 41 dwellings, with 20 built on the remainder of the site.

However, the developer has now withdrawn the plans.

Director in charge of Persimmon Homes North London Damian Seddon said: “Following ongoing discussions with the local planning authority, we have addressed comments regarding the initial scheme. 

“Within the next few weeks we aim to submit a revised application with a reduced number of homes.”

The amended scheme had proposed “a greater provision of smaller houses targeted at first-time buyers to respond to the housing need in West Berkshire” and a higher number of affordable homes.

Thatcham Town Council had raised no objections to the plans, but West Berkshire Council’s housing department had raised questions over the mix of affordable housing.

The council said there was an over-provision of affordable flats on this site compared with private, with a greater need for affordable houses better suited for families.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Three people taken to hospital after M4 crash

Three people taken to hospital after M4 crash

Newbury businessman wins David and Goliath fight with US energy drinks giant

Newbury businessman wins David and Goliath fight with US energy drinks giant

Council's deal with multi-billion pound developer was unlawful

Council's deal with multi-billion pound developer was unlawful

Farnborough road closure

Farnborough road closure

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33