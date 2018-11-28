Homeless budget to be cut by £1.8m

Food bank usages soars across district
Wed, 28 Nov 2018
HAMPSHIRE County Council is proposing to make changes to homelessness support services in a bid to save £1.8m.
The recommendations put forward by the authority’s adult social care service followed an eight-week public consultation.
The consultation asked Hampshire residents and local community organisations for their views on proposals to move away from providing help for those with less critical needs, and to focus support on the most vulnerable – which would include 24/7 supported accommodation to meet the needs of people who are sleeping rough, or at risk of sleeping rough.
The council’s executive member for adult social care and health, Liz Fairhurst, said: “The recommendations I am due to consider, are being presented against the backdrop of unprecedented financial challenges.
“The county council must meet a funding shortfall of £140m by April 2019, £56m of which needs to come from the adult social care budget.
“While, I am mindful that savings of this scale mean that the county council must challenge the way it currently provides services and look at different ways to meet people’s needs, I will wish to ensure I have considered the findings from the public consultation in full, along with any recommendations from the HASC, before making a final decision on the future of the services.”
The proposed recommendations include:
Overall the recommendations would achieve savings of £1.8m while a continued investment of £2.4m would maintain services that provide support for the most vulnerable homeless people.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
bruin the bear
28/11/2018 - 09:09
never seen so many beggars on our local streets-sad.
Reply
Tracer
28/11/2018 - 09:09
I think we should cut the foreign aid budget first...
Reply
Owen1
28/11/2018 - 07:07
I think regardless with whatever peoples needs are, EVERY homeless person should be supported, slashing the homelessness budget is just absolutely disgusting, yet HCC have been given a stupid amount to do the roads. Take some of the money out of that and their over-paid staff and then we may finally see homelessness on the decrease. If not then the UK will become the worst place in the world for homelessness (if we are not already)
Reply