Festive dash returns on December 9

Thatcham Santa Run 2019 is on the way

THATCHAM will see a flurry of red and white when the Great Thatcham Santa Run returns on Sunday, December 9.

Thatcham Rotary Club’s event sees runners don the famous suits for a 5km charity dash around the town in aid of charities.

Registration is open now, so sign up at www.rotarythatcham.org.uk 

Adult entry is £15 and £10 for students aged under 18. Entry for children under eight costs £7.

The money raised goes to The Rosemary Appeal and other local charities.

The festive dash begins at 11am on Sunday, December 9, and you can also raise funds for your own charitable cause.

