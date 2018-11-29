Thatcham sporting hero to switch on town's Christmas lights

THATCHAM Town FC manager Danny Robinson is to help turn on the town’s Christmas lights this year.

Mr Robinson, who led the club to a historic FA Vase final win at Wembley in May, will join mayor Jan Cover in pushing the plunger in the Broadway on Friday, December 7.

They will be joined on stage by club chairman Eric Bailey to switch on the lights at 7pm.

Many businesses will be offering late night shopping and free parking will be available in the Kingsland Centre all day on December 7.

On the day, there will be a full Friday market, which will close at 12.30pm.

The fun starts from 5pm with entertainment in the Broadway, including Father Christmas and his sleigh, courtesy of the Lions Club of Newbury, steam engines, donkeys, refreshments and more than 20 stalls with games and activities for all the family.

On-stage entertainment will include Kennet Radio, Kennet School, Spurcroft School, KATS mini show and all are invited to get festive and join in with the community carol singing led by Jamie Read with Kennet School and St Mary’s Church Choir.

The eastern side of the Broadway will be closed from 1pm for the event to take place.

All buses serving the Broadway will use the bus stop outside Barclays bank.

This year’s event will feature a bigger Christmas tree, thanks to the town council’s partnership with Oakley Green Conservatories.

The festive fun starts this Saturday, with the town centre treasure hunt.

Pick up a treasure hunt flyer from a participating store or via the town council’s website and visit the businesses to search for a hidden clue.

Take the Christmas-related word in to the town council to win a prize donated by businesses.

The treasure hunt will run until 6.30pm on Friday, December 7.

Participating businesses are AB Walker, Broadway Lifesmiles, Charles Hairdressers, Creative Teamwear, House of Cards, Kiddisworld, Kingsland Café, Moto Cycle, Newbury Building Society, Papadum, Picture IT, Roots Estate Agents, Sweet Imagination, Thatcham Kitchen Designs, The Cutting Bar and Toucan Travel.

Businesses will also be vying for the best Christmas display trophy, judged by Mrs Cover and announced on stage during the evening’s entertainment.

Businesses taking part are Broadway Lifesmiles, Charles Hairdressers, Creative Teamwear, Dusty Attic, House of Cards, Lizzies Pet Supplies, Moto Cycle, Newbury Building Society, Picture It, RSPCA Shop, Sweet Imagination, Thatcham Kitchen Designs, Toucan Travel and last year’s winner, The Cutting Bar.