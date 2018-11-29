Lib Dems call for ‘modest’ funding of Corn Exchange

WEST Berkshire Liberal Democrats have launched a petition calling on the district council to reverse its “cliff-edge” decision to withdraw funding from the Corn Exchange.

Cash-strapped West Berkshire Council informed the Corn Exchange Trust in July 2016 that it was no longer in a position to financially support the arts centre and will withdraw all of its funding on March 31, 2019.

But Lib Dem councillors and campaigners are calling on the Conservative-led local authority to continue funding the centre.

The opposition group wants the council to find £100,000 in grant money over the next two years for the venue, in a bid to implement a “fairer and more realistic” funding plan and “to reverse the cliff-edge removal of funding”.

This would equate to £50,000 in grant money per year.

The council’s deputy opposition leader Alan Macro (Lib Dem, Theale) said the Corn Exchange still deserved a “modest” amount of financial support from the council, despite more cuts to public services planned next year.

Mr Macro said: “Our big concern with the Corn Exchange is our understanding the council has to reduce its expenditure.

“We want to help smooth a comparative modest sum over the next few years.

“It’s a very good venue and a great asset, not only to Newbury, but to West Berkshire and we do not want to jeopardise it.

“If people come into Newbury to see a show at the venue, they are likely going to spend money in bars, restaurants, on shopping and car parking.

“That income would not be there if the Corn Exchange wasn’t there.”

When asked if the Liberal Democrats would be willing to include the pledge in their manifesto for the upcoming local elections in the spring, Mr Macro said: “We have yet to finalise our manifesto, but it is certainly something we will be considering.”

Last month, the arts venue – which marked its 25th anniversary this year by the trust taking ownership of its landmark building – announced a fundraising campaign in response to losing all its council funding from next year.

The Save Your Corn Exchange campaign is asking audiences, participants and supporters to commit to £2 a month towards its running costs, with a fundraising target of £150,000 a year.

The campaign, which can be found on the venue’s website, aims to sign up regular givers, to provide the organisation with a stable funding source to allow the current activities to continue and safeguard the future of the organisation.

Corn Exchange director Grant Brisland welcomed the petition and remained optimistic that the venue would continue to work with the local authority after its funding is stopped.

Mr Brisland said: “We are really touched by the spirit of the Liberal Democrats in starting their petition.

“The Corn Exchange is an important part of their heritage, having funded its reincarnation in the early 90s.

“We know the local authority have many challenging funding decisions to make, but we are open to a conversation about delivering specific programmes of work that help to support their key priorities.

“We are united in serving our communities and we hope the council may initiate new ways of working collaboratively beyond the service level agreement which concludes in March 2019.”

Mr Brisland added that the initial response to the Save Your Corn Exchange campaign had been “hugely positive”, which underlines how integral the community believes the venue is for Newbury and the district.