'Pubwatch' scheme launched in Newbury

THAMES Valley Police officers in Newbury have revamped the town's 'Pubwatch' scheme to crack down on crime and anti-social behaviour in the town.

Anyone arrested in Newbury for alcohol-related crime or disorder in a licensed premises will be issued with a 28-day exclusion from Pubwatch pubs in the town centre.

This is actioned from the time they leave custody.

If the incident involved drugs, violence or aggression towards others, the offender will be referred to Pubwatch for a ban of at least two years.

Since the scheme was launched on Monday November 5, 75 per cent of offenders arrested have been issued with a 28 day exclusion.

Sergeant Simon White, based at Newbury police station said: "Drunkenness is no excuse for violence, aggression or criminality and along with our partners we are increasing safety in the town centre.

"We want people to be able to enjoy a safe night out in Newbury, and we hope that this scheme will send a strong message to people who choose to drink excessively and then behave in a violent or aggressive way, that they will be dealt with robustly."

Paula McAuley from Newbury Business Watch said: "We are delighted the 28 day exclusion scheme is in place and it highlights the strong working partnerships we have forged in the town centre.

"It further justifies Newburys Purple Flag status, making the town a diverse, safe and enjoyable night out for everyone."

Annie Partington, manager at Walkabout and Chair of Pubwatch, said: "We have been working hard with Thames Valley Police and Business Watch to implement this scheme.

"It will ensure assaults on staff and customers will be dealt with immediately."